TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are trying to locate the driver involved in a hit and run crash on Saturday that left a man and his 15-year-old daughter with serious injuries.
The man and his daughter were riding a motorcycle on New Boston Road when a silver 2009-2015 Honda Pilot made a left turn directly in front of them. The motorcycle hit the rear passenger door, causing the window to shatter and the side airbag to deploy.
The driver, who witnesses described as a Hispanic man in his early 40's, stopped and got out of his vehicle to see what happened. However, he then immediately jumped back in it and sped away headed north on Milam.
The motorcycle riders were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries that included several broken bones and lacerations - with the daughter later having to be airlifted to a Dallas hospital. Fortunately, none of their injuries are thought to be life threatening at this point.
Other than serious damage to the vehicle, witnesses describe the vehicle to have one of the older Texas license plates.
If you know where this vehicle is or who the driver was, call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.