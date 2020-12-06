SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are gathering information on a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon on Pines Rd. and W. 70th Street in Shreveport.
Police say two people were shot after a confrontation with people walking by them, which led to a verbal dispute and a shooting.
The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the victims were transported to Ochsner LSU Health.
KTBS 3 News does not have any information on the condition of the two people who were shot.
Shreveport police say some people ran to Sonic after the shooting happened. There was an injured person found at that location. It's unclear if the injured person at Sonic was involved in the initial shooting incident.
The police are still reviewing video for details.