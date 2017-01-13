Caddo Parish Animal Services face allegations of euthanizing two dogs despite knowing rescue organizations were interested in saving the animals.
With a 57 percent euthanasia rate, odds aren't always in favor of the animals that come through the doors of the shelter. Rescues tagging a dog or cat is one way they're supposed to find a way out.
"I get a message that the dog had been euthanized. And um, they didn't know why," said Mandy, who preferred to remain anonymous.
She volunteers for a local rescue, and regularly picks up dogs from CPAS, and fosters them until transporting them to other dog rescues in North Texas. She was supposed to pick up Rascal, a small Boston Terrier mix on January 9. Instead, she received a message saying the shelter opted to euthanize him, with no immediate explanation given.
"As of right now I still haven't gotten an answer on why, other than it was just a mix-up," said Mandy.
Rascal is the one of two dogs in recent weeks that rescues expressed interest in at CPAS, but ended up being put to sleep. Just a few day prior, a dog named Roxie received the same fate. Paws 4 Life, a rescue organization that aides CPAS in connecting dogs to fosters and rescues, posted on their Facebook page that she had been tagged as "awaiting rescue," and had two rescues interested in her. Instead, she was euthanized - and reasons are limited.
"Unfortunately that's a beautiful terrier that went down because of a miscommunication, a lack of communication," said Mike Middleton, Caddo Parish Commissioner and chairman of the animal services committee. "We want to find that out so we can minimize that. We won't ever be 100 percent. We're not a no-kill zone."
Middleton said they do the best they can with the funding they have, and are always trying to improve. The shelter said the dogs were euthanized, because they were not physically tagged, even though interest was expressed from the rescues. They released the following statement on the incidents:
"Per CPAS protocol, there is a process for tagging dogs for rescue in the shelter. The Boston terrier in question unfortunately was not tagged by any rescue organization for rescue. The other dog in question (Roxie) was deemed aggressive by CPAS staff after a temperament test was conducted. Due to the potential safety risk that she posed, CPAS was unable to clear Roxie for rescue or adoption.
CPAS strives to reunite as many animals as possible with their owners and offer as many animals as feasible for adoption and rescue. Due to the large number of animals that CPAS takes in on a daily basis and the horrific conditions that many animals are in, unfortunately all animals are not viable candidates for adoption or rescue."
Mandy says this isn't the first alarming encounter she has had with CPAS.
"I went back there one time and there was a German Shepard, and I said you know something is wrong with this dog, can you come check on it? And he said, oh that dog just lays like that. And then I was in touch with someone from Paws For Life and they said no that dog has two back broken legs," she said.
Middleton said some situations have been blown out of proportion, but they are meeting with shelter officials and looking at possible changes.
"We're reviewing also the polices and procedures that were used, and see if we need to make any kind of changes to it. And I'm going to bring in some of the folks that are in the animal community, I'm going to bring them into it," said Middleton, following a meeting with Woody Wilson, Caddo Parish Administrator.
He did not specify any particular policy changes, but wants citizens to know they are looking into the situation, and do not take it lightly.
"We are looking into things, we don't discount stuff, I just want people that got direct knowledge," said Middleton.
These events follow an allegation from a few months ago of a rescue showing up to look at a dog, only to find him dead in his kennel from what they believe to be starvation. After viewing images of the dog, Caddo Parish Animal Services stated they needed more information to comment on the situation.