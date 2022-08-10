SHREVEPORT, La. - Two rounds of storms pushed through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. The morning event dropped over 3 inches of rain in Benton according to our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers Molly Rankin and John Grubb. Even Stonewall picked up 2 inches according to Kay Berry.
The evening storms also brought some big downpours to the area. Richard White in Minden reported almost an inch in 33 minutes! Wayne Hatfield picked up 1.16 inches.
Here are the rest of the weather watcher reports.
Ken Wallen in New Boston who had over 4 inches of rain on Tuesday barely picked up a trace today.
Both June Jones and Edwin Christian in Harrison county measured nearly an inch of precipitation this morning. Bob Britton in Serepta had top honors with 1.63 inches.
Bob Fentress in Belleview just down the road from Benton had almost 3 inches of rain today. Mark Potter blaming the Barksdale Bubble had less than a quarter of an inch.
The rain was rather hit and miss around Toledo Bend. Kay Berry in Stonewall and Barry Howard in Clarence both received over an inch whereas Barry McCoy in Coushatta had just a trace. Honorable mention goes to Bob Baker with a third of an inch.
Thanks weather watchers for your rain reports today. To join our group, register here and then send us your data.