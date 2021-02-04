SHREVEPORT, La. - A heavy police and medical emergency presence was on I-20 E and Hearne Ave. due to a major accident in Shreveport.
The accident happened just after 5 p.m. The eastbound lanes of the interstate were shut down entirely at the height of rush hour.
The crash had no fatalities.
Around 5:20 p.m., another accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on LA 3132 West.
The left lane was blocked up until the Mansfield Rd exit. Congestion of traffic has reached as far as Linwood Ave.
Police tell KTBS there were injuries but none of hem life threatening. There were no fatalites.
KTBS 3 is developing details on these accidents.