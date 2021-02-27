SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are piecing together two shootings that happened Saturday morning.
The first shooting occurred on Interstate 20 around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Limited details were given, but police tells KTBS a man was headed east on I-20 when someone drove up and shot him in the leg. The man has non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody.
The second shooting happened around 2:13 a.m. Saturday.
Police said a woman was driving in the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue when someone started shooting at her car. A passenger in the car was shot in the leg. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.
If you have information about these shootings, call the Shreveport Police Department or Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.