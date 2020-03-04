SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2020 Northwest Louisiana Regional Spelling Bee is Saturday. While there will be faces new and old, you’ll also be seeing double.
To prepare for the spelling bee at LSUS, twin sisters Lesley and Lindsey Osafo like to use their imagination.
"I always pretend to imagine the keyboard and type it out,” said Lindsey.
"I picture the word in my head. As I go through the word, I put the letters I’ve completed in black, and letters I haven't in white. It's kind of weird,” laughed Lesley.
The 13-year-old twins have been competing in spelling bees for four years. They attend Cedar Creek School in Ruston, Louisiana.
The 8th graders consider themselves pretty competitive. Believe it or not, they're not the only set of twins competing Saturday.
Kathryn and Kyrsten Thompson also have a similar strategy when it comes to studying.
"It's better to type out the individual letters, with a keyboard in front of you. If you think you messed up you can hit the backspace,” said Kyrsten.
The 12-year-old Herndon Magnet students are eager to represent their school in the 2020 Northwest Louisiana Regional Scripps National Spelling Bee.
But what makes both twins’ stories more unique than their studying techniques, are their roots.
The Osafo twins' mother was born in West Africa and the Thompson's mother was born in the Philippines. They were both taught to spell as little girls to help with their English and vocabulary.
"We were always encouraged to speak English properly and spelling would help the way we spoke English,” said Christina Osafo.
“English was our second language, it helps me to communicate with my daughters,” added Flora Thompson.
While spelling helped their mothers learn English, it's also taught the Osafo and Thompson twins valuable lessons.
"The more I study those words, I just think how it can apply to my everyday life,” said Kathryn. “It's always been a passion of mine to write. I always wonder, I could definitely use this word in one of my writings."
"it takes a lot of discipline, sometimes were tired but our mom tells us we have to practice,” laughed Lindsey.
Lesley added, “it helps me with my memory, I can memorize different things for my classes and I’ll remember them for a lifetime."
The winner of this event will be sent to Washington D.C. to compete on the national level. It will be streamed on online on KTBS.com. If you miss it, you can catch it on KPXJ at 5:00 P.M. Saturday.