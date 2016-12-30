Authorities have arrested a local man in connection with a shooting earlier this month in west Shreveport.
Leone Samuels, 21, of the 3900 block of Baxter Street, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. He's held on a $300,000 bond.
Samuels is accused in a Dec. 13 shooting in the 2400 block of Darien Street. Officers found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to University Health with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say Samuels and the victim were involved in some type of dispute on Darien Street before shots were fired.
The other shooting happened on Dec. 27 in the 1600 block of David Raines Road.
David McKinney, 24, is charged with aggravated second-degree battery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shreveport police investigators allege McKinney shot a man who was attempting to break up a fight.
The man was shot in his lower body and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.