SHREVEPORT, La. - Two employees of a Shreveport Walmart were stabbed Friday afternoon while trying to stop an alleged shoplifter.
Roger Lindsey Jr., 31, was taken into custody for the incident. Lindsey's facing two counts of aggravated battery and one count of simple battery.
Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Wilhite said that around 4 p.m. this afternoon a man was walking out of the Walmart on Shreveport Barksdale Highway.
Three employees confronted the suspect, but the man pepper sprayed all three.
The man then stabbed two of the employees, according to police.
One of those employees has life threatening injuries and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health.
The other employee was not seriously wounded and was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont.
Police tell us the suspect is a 31-year-old man. He is now in police custody.