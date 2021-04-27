fatal crash generic

TEXARKANA, Tx- Two teens are dead after a major crash in Bowie County on Monday evening.

Texas troopers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. about 13 miles north of DeKalb on U.S. 259. That's near the Texas-Oklahoma border.

Caden Jimenez, 18, was driving southbound with Brianna Patterson, 17. Troopers say Jimenez lost control, hit the side of a truck, crossed lanes, and was hit by another truck.

Both Jimenez and Patterson died at the scene, but the the truck drivers survived.

This crash is under investigation.

