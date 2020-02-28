SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport firefighter and an elderly person were taken to a local hospital after a house fire in Shreveport's South Lakeside neighborhood.
They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health; there is no word on their condition. The Shreveport Fire Department says the fire started around 7:30 Friday night in the attic of the home on the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive.
The fire department says the home did sustain major damage.
At one point flames and smoke were visible from the roof. It took 30 firefighters over 2 hours to bring the fire under control.
The fire is under investigation.