Tropical Depression's Fred and Seven were active in the Atlantic Basin early Saturday morning according to the National Hurricane Center.
Fred was located over Cuba with 35 mph winds.
It's forecast to become a tropical storm over the weekend and possibly strike the north Florida coast on Monday.
Seven was moving rapidly toward the Windward Islands from the western Atlantic at over 20 mph.
This storm is projected to become a tropical storm and move close to the Bahamas by the middle of next week.
Follow these storms 24/7 with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.