SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will host two vaccination events this week. One in Farmerville, the other in Shreveport.
On Thursday, April 29, hospital workers will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at Foster Farms at 6648 Highway 15 in Farmerville. Vaccinations will be available from 7am to 10am.
On Saturday, May 1, the team will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at Southern Hills Park and Community Center, located at 1002 West Bert Kouns. The vaccinations will be available at this site from 9am – 1:30pm.
The vaccine is available to anyone age 16 or older in Louisiana. You can schedule an appointment at either of these locations, through MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu.
To schedule by phone, call (318) 330- 7599 for the Farmerville event and (318) 626-0050 for the Shreveport event.
Walk-ins are welcomed at both locations. However, those appointments will be based on vaccine availability.
For a listing of all Ochsner LSU Health Community COVID-19 Vaccination sites, visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/community-vaccine.