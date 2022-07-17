SHREVEPORT, La. - Two victims were shot Saturday night at a grocery store on Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport.
According to Shreveport police, two male suspects opened fire at the R&W Consumers Grocery store in the 4101 block of Hollywood Avenue around 11:08 p.m. The suspects opened fire to a group of bystanders of over 30 rounds. One bystander was struck in the hip and the other was struck in the arm and stomach.
The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victims were transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and we'll provide you with additional information as we obtain it.