SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport had another record setting day concerning temperatures. Both the morning low and the afternoon high were new records and well above average for this time of year!
According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, the morning low of 72 degrees eclipsed the old record of 68 set back in 1966.
And the afternoon temperature surpassed the old record set in 1939 by one degree. The Shreveport National Weather Service also indicates that Wednesday's record high in Shreveport ties the warmest ever measured for December since record keeping began in 1874!
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured very warm weather on this Wednesday 12/7/2022.
Northern sections were the coolest in the ArkLaTex, but were still above average. Bertha Knight in Nashville reported 69 degrees. 57 degrees is average. Lennie Vowell in Karnack reported 81 degrees which was 24 degrees above average.
80s were common high temperatures across the center part of the area. Bob Britton in Sarepta, LA had the warmest with 83 degrees.
Metro Shreveport/Bossier City ended up quite warm with Mark Potter showing 84 degrees! Next up was Molly Rankin in Benton with 83.
Toledo Bend also turned out very warm. 80s were prevalent here too with Kay Berry in Stonewall with 82 for the highest. Even the coolest reading of 79 in Center, TX as measured by Debbie Johnson was 16 degrees above average!
Thank you weather watchers for your help! To join the group, register here and then send us your data.