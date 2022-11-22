SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars.
Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain Hm Shreve boulevard. It's a case they've been working on since September.
Multiple veterans were targeted and police said most were senior citizens.
Investigators said Destane Glass, 21, was arrested Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. Glass reportedly used the money to buy a home, expensive cars and other lavish items.
Investigators said 21-year-old Zarrajah Watkins used her job at tele-performance, to gain access to the veterans' USAA bank account information.
Watkins allegedly sold the account information to glass and others who used several tactics to defraud the account holders.
Both women are now in custody at Caddo Correctional center charged with identity theft.
The ATD and Secret Service also took part in the investigation.