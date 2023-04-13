AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers approved a bill that could change the way students are taught on college campuses in Texas.
The Senate approved SB 16, which would allow a university or college to fire a professor if they compel or attempt to compel students to believe that any race, sex, ethnicity, social or religious belief is superior to another.
Republican State Sen. Bryan Hughes wrote the bill and calls it the "CRT bill." This goes back to an argument Texans saw last session when critical race theory (CRT) was banned from being taught in K-12 public schools.
Read more from our partners at CBS19 here.