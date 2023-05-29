TEXARKANA, Texas – TxDOT and Texas A&M AgriLife of Bowie County are offering a free child car seat safety check in Texarkana on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Texas High School.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all child car seats are misused.
"When car seats are used correctly, they can help reduce injuries and prevent fatalities in the event that a child is involved in a crash,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Traffic Safety Specialist Emyli Speer. “We encourage parents to make sure their car seat is installed safely and correctly. There will be no judgment, just education," Speer added.
No appointments are needed for the inspection.
Contact TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Emyli Speer at (903) 310-8452 for more information.