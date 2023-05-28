AUSTIN, Texas - Memorial Day road trips are up 6% over last year in Texas, with 3 million people expected to drive to & from their destinations this weekend, AAA Texas says.
With that in mind, TxDOT is reminding motorists and their passengers (both front seat and back seat) to “Click It or Ticket” this holiday weekend.
Seat belts save lives! Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a vehicle crash by up to 45%. In spite of this, many Texas drivers and passengers still choose not to use their seat belt. In fact, 1,258 unbuckled drivers and passengers died in 2022, up 2.5% from the year before. Many of these deaths were entirely preventable.
From today through June 4, including Memorial Day Weekend, law enforcement from around the state will be working overtime ticketing motorists who are not buckled up.
State law requires that every person in a vehicle be secured by a seat belt whether riding in the front or back seat.
Fines and court costs for failing to fasten seat belts can add up to $250 or more.