TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding motorists to buckle up to "End the Streak" of deadly traffic fatalities on Texas roadways.
The last deathless day was Nov. 7, 2020.
Helping bring attention to "End the Streak" on Monday was the Atlanta District, which offered a visual reminder with a rollover simulator aptly nicknamed the "rollover convincer." It's a cab of a truck with life size dummies with or without seat belts.
The simulator was set up at the Texas Travel Information Center in Texarkana at 1200 West Highway 30. Observers saw the unbuckled dummies flying from the vehicle simulated at going only 35 mph speed.
Atlanta District Public Information Officer Heather Deaton said, “Most crashes are upwards of 35 mph.”
TxDOT’s Atlanta District is comprised of nine counties, Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur.
“The use of seat belts appears to be on a downward trend,” said Atlanta District engineer Rebecca Wells.
“The use of fatalities of motorists in crashes in the last 10 years have jumped from 29 percent in 2020 to 53 percent in the first half of 2022,” Wells said.
In Northeast Texas, the leading causes of fatalities were driving under the influence, unsafe speeds and distracted driving.
“The safest way to ride is buckled up with a vehicle that has airbags,” said Deaton. "Even without an airbag you are safer buckled up than you are with an airbag and not buckled up.”
For more information visit https://www.txdot.gov/