AUSTIN, Tx. – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking.
Last year, Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes during the holiday season (i.e.- Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022) which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths—23%— were DUI-alcohol related, with 98 people killed and 236 seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.
With all of this in mind, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching its statewide “Drive Sober. No Regrets” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign on Thursday to encourage Texas drivers to always find a sober ride, if they’ve been drinking.
At the center of this year’s campaign is a Texas woman named Erin Crawford-Bowers who grew up without her parents, both of whom were killed in a drunk driving-related crash (when their vehicle was struck by an impaired driver) in the Houston area on June 22, 1985 when she was just 6 months old. Now a mother of two herself and living in New Braunfels, TX, Erin is participating in TxDOT’s campaign to help prevent other families from going through what hers did.
“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available.”
Drunk driving crashes can be easily prevented, yet they can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years.
Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely if you decide to drink.
To encourage everyone to enjoy the holidays without drinking and driving, TxDOT’s "Drive Sober. No Regrets." campaign will launch new PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, social media and at establishments such as bars, restaurants and convenience stores statewide.
The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.