UNION PARISH, La. — The nephew of Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry was found dead in a Union Parish Detention Center Tuesday, according to officials.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says Gavin Porter, 26, of Greensburg in St. Helena Parish, was found dead about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after apparently hanging himself with a bed sheet in a cell where he had been placed Saturday night following a fight involving several inmates.
Gates said foul play is not suspected to be a factor in the incident.
Porter was a state Department of Corrections inmate who was being held in Union Parish after he pleaded guilty in April 2017 in the 21st Judicial District Court to a charge of manslaughter. He originally had been charged in October 2016 with second-degree murder Gates said.
Authorities said Saturday night’s fight and Porter’s death are both under investigation. Porter’s body was sent to Little Rock, Ark., for an autopsy.