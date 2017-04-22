On Saturday at 10:03 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the intersection of Jacksonville Hwy. and Three Lakes in reference to a 66 year-old white male, who was struck on a bicycle by a vehicle.
Officers identified the bicyclist as Donnie Middlebrook. Middlebrook was riding his bike in the crosswalk crossing the intersection heading east. The light turned green for the northbound lanes and traffic started to head north. The driver in the outside northbound lane struck Middlebrook as he crossed in front of him.
Middlebrook was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.