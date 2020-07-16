TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to change the names of two high schools.
Following the board's executive session, the board voted unanimously to rename Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School due to the names having ties to slavery and the Confederacy.
The move was also backed by Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Earl Campbell who graduated from John Tyler in 1974. Members of the first class of the "Rebel Guard" at Robert E. Lee also supported the change.
According to Superintendent Marty Crawford, they have come up with a preliminary estimated cost. However, Crawford said they do not have an exact number from a vendor to determine the cost of the change and hope to act in a fiscal manner.
Athletic Director Greg Priest varsity jerseys usually last three to four years and are then passed down to sub-varsity teams, which means most jerseys last approximately nine years.
Director of Facility Services Tim Loper said the cost to replace the name currently engraved on the front of Robert E. Lee High School, on the marquee, and signage in the interior lobby would cost between $118,000 - $146,000. Loper also said the cost to replace the existing name on the front entry of John Tyler High School, the marquee and monument sign to be around $31,495.
The board said work will begin in coming up with new names for the high schools.