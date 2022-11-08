FAYETTEVILLE, ArK. - The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods was arrested early Sunday after police say he was found inside a stranger’s home in Arkansas.
John R. Tyson faces criminal trespassing and public intoxication charges.
The 32-year-old great grandson of the founder of the meat processing giant allegedly wandered into a Fayetteville home and fell asleep in a bedroom.
That’s where Tyson was reportedly found asleep on a bed by a woman who lived there. The woman called the police, who identified Tyson through his driver’s license.
He was cuffed and booked into jail where he remained until posting bond. No-one was injured in the incident.
Tyson is due in court Wednesday and on December 1.
Representatives for Tyson are calling the incident a personal matter.