Meat processing giant Tyson Foods has a lot on its plate, trying to fight off coronavirus at its facilities all across the country, while also trying to help feed the nation. That includes at least two plants in east Texas.
The Department of State Health Services sent an assessment team to the Tyson plant in Center in Shelby County. According to a report by the Texas Tribune, they found 14 coronavirus cases, as well as two deaths that were in some manner tied to employees from the plant.
County Judge Allison Harbison says there have been no deaths in Shelby County. So it's possible those deaths are on the other side of the line, since Harbison says a third of the workers at the plant are from Louisiana.
In Carthage, Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones says they have two confirmed cases from the Tyson plant, with six more tests pending. She says no deaths are connected to the plant.
Meantime, the Springdale, Arkansas based company says they're taking lots of protective measures.
"We've worked diligently to protect our team members by taking their temperatures at the start of each shift, says Hector Gonzalez, Tyson Foods Sr. Vice President for U.S. Human Resources.
He says infrared technology identifies "symptomatic team members who simply need to be asked to go see their doctor.
"We've required face coverings and have performed deep cleaning at a number of our facilities," Gonzalez continued in a prepared video statement. "We've spent countless hours working on social distancing measures, building dividers at a number of work stations and expanding break rooms by erecting tents to simply give us more room.
"We've restricted visitor access and have encouraged our team members repeatedly to stay home if they don't feel well. This is an ever changing situation. And we are committed to exploring every way possible to keep our team members safe." Gonzalez said.
Tyson says it's notifying anyone who has been in close contact where there is a confirmed case with one of their team members.
Meat processing plants are known to have lots of workers, packed closely together in tight spaces -- unfortunately a good environment for COVID-19 to spread.
Perhaps in a case of good timing, processing at the plant in Center is temporarily shut down -- not because of the virus -- but because new equipment is being installed this week.