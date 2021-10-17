SHREVEPORT, La. - A U-Haul employee receives severe burns as a result of an electrical flash fire on Sunday.
Shreveport Firefighters were called to the U-Haul facility in the 200 block of Lake Street around 9:40 a.m. for a fire within the facility.
Firefighters arrived on scene and reported black smoke coming from the roof where a worker was located outside the facility with severe burns to his body. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The fire was located on the third floor of the building and firefighters quickly extinguished the remaining fire around 10 a.m. The third floor received some water damage from the sprinkler system.
There were no firefighters injured and fire investigators were on scene to determine a cause of the fire.