WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Attorney David Joseph was confirmed Tuesday as a U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Louisiana, Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy announced in a news release.
“David Joseph has served as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana since 2018 and is well-respected in the Louisiana legal community. I’m confident he will serve our state well as a district court judge, and I am proud to have supported his nomination,” said Kennedy.
“David Joseph’s intelligence, integrity, and experience make him an ideal federal judge. He will serve the Western District of Louisiana and our country well. I’m very happy for David and his family. I thank him for serving our country,” said Cassidy.
Previous to his appointment as U.S. attorney, Joseph was the assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Louisiana, where he prosecuted a broad array of offenses, focusing on fraud, public corruption, white-collar crime and crimes committed on the district’s military installations.
Before joining the Department of Justice, Joseph served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, as an attorney in the Professional Liability & Financial Crimes Section of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and as an associate in the law firms of Fulbright & Jaworski LLP and Kane, Russell, Coleman, & Logan, PC.
Joseph clerked for Judge Jeffrey Victory of the Louisiana Supreme Court and Judge John Parker of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma and earned his J.D. from LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where he was a member of the Louisiana Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.