SHREVEPORT, La. -- The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI are trying to identify potential victims of an online child exploitation scheme and need the public's help.
The scheme originated in northeast Louisiana in 2021, and led to the indictment of Gary Landon Harper on charges of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and enticement of a minor.
Harper may be known by the following online usernames: “lilharp,” “oleharp,” “Millwright2011,” and “olecountry1234.”
U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown asked anyone who has had contact with Harper or any of his usernames while using the online applications Snapchat or Cash App between 2019 and 2021 to contact the FBI via email at: harpervictim@fbi.gov.
For additional resources and information, visit "How we can help you" on the FBI's website.