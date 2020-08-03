SHREVEPORT, La. -- U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph resigned his position Monday to assume the duties of U.S. District Court Judge for the Western District of Louisiana's Alexandria Division.
President Donald Trump nominated Joseph, 43, to the judgeship in December, and he received confirmation last week. Chief Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. issued the oath to Joseph.
“Serving as United States Attorney for the citizens of the Western District of Louisiana has been a privilege,” said Joseph. “I have been honored to lead an office of dedicated and talented public servants and to work with so many professional and hardworking law enforcement officers throughout Louisiana, as well as my colleagues U.S. Attorneys Brandon Fremin and Peter Strasser. By hard work and collaboration, I believe that we have made progress in accomplishing our shared goal of making Louisiana a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook of Shreveport will serve as the Acting United States Attorney. Van Hook has served for 10 years as the first assistant U.S. Attorney after joining the office in 1999.
“I commend David Joseph for his service as United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. Since taking his oath, David has faithfully led his office with integrity and unrelenting commitment to the rule of law. David’s leadership fostered a collaborative relationship between his office and federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. His efforts to combat violent crime showed a decline during his two-year tenure and built safer communities for the citizens of Louisiana. The Department looks forward to his future service as a principled jurist to our Nation’s courts, and welcomes First Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook to serve as the Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana,” said Attorney General William P. Barr in a statement.
During his tenure as U.S. Attorney, Joseph served as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Louisiana, which includes 42 of the state’s 64 parishes and geographically encompasses two-thirds of the State of Louisiana. As U.S. Attorney, Joseph oversaw the investigation and prosecution of all federal criminal violations in the Western District of Louisiana and represented the United States in all civil litigation occurring in the Western District.
Under Joseph’s leadership, the U.S. Attorney’s Office prioritized, among other initiatives, the fights against violent crime, the opioid epidemic, public corruption, and human trafficking. Immediately upon assuming office, Joseph began working collaboratively with police chiefs, sheriffs, district attorneys, and federal law enforcement agents in all 42 parishes of the Western District of Louisiana to engage in proactive efforts aimed at combatting violent crime and building safer communities.
As a result of this renewed focus on violent crime, including tripling the number of firearm offenses prosecuted, the district saw significant declines in the violent crime rates in 2018 and 2019. During Joseph’s first year in office, violent crime rates dropped 38% in Monroe, 14% in Shreveport, 9% in Lake Charles, and 5% in Lafayette.
This resulted in approximately 791 fewer victims of violent crime in the Western District of Louisiana in 2018 alone. 2019 saw an additional 6% drop in violent crime throughout the district, including an additional 13% reduction in Shreveport.
These results were achieved by working closely with state and local law enforcement to identify for federal prosecution the offenders most likely to commit acts of violence, including felons and narcotics traffickers in possession of firearms. Joseph’s office also worked with federal, state, and local law enforcement to identify and federally prosecute criminal street gangs, including the federal racketeering (RICO) prosecution of the “Block Boyz,” a notorious street gang that long terrorized Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood with firearm violence, armed robberies, drug peddling, and witness intimidation.
Joseph also oversaw the prosecution of members of the Aryan Circle, a prison-based white supremacist gang responsible for acts of violence and lawlessness both inside and outside of correctional institutions.