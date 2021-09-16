WASHINGTON, D.C. - The latest Federal data shows that in the last five weeks, the U.S. hasn't reported a single day with fewer than 100,000 new COVID cases, and at least nine states currently have more patients hospitalized than at any other point in the pandemic.
Kids are still getting the virus at a high rate as parents wait for word on a vaccine. Pfizer is still targeting late October for kids ages 5 to 11 to get the shot. Meanwhile, some eagerly awaited results on the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots.
The FDA released evidence from Pfizer, and the company makes the case for a third dose of vaccine, six months after the second shot citing waning protection. Moderna is also asking the FDA to allow boosters for its vaccine based on similar findings. An FDA advisory panel will meet Friday to review Pfizer's data.