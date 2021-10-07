SHREVEPORT, La. – With the spread of COVID-19 on the downward trend in Northwest Louisiana, the money laundering trial of a Caddo Parish commissioner and his sister can proceed as planned next month, a federal judge said in court minutes posted Wednesday.
Still, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote has implemented many safety protocols inside the courtroom when Lynn Cawthorne and his sister Belena Turner go to trial on Nov. 8. In late August, Foote continued the trial from September because of the COVID-19 surge combined with an influx of evacuees from Hurricane Ida.
There have been other continuances of the trial date since Cawthorne's indictment in 2018.
Cawthorne and Turner, as president and executive director, respectively, of United Citizens and Neighborhoods, are accused of defrauding a federally funded summer feeding program of more than $536,000 from 2011 until 2015. The program helps children in low-income areas receive meals when school is not in session during the summer months.
The government also asked Foote to confirm on the record at the start of the trial that both also have received and rejected plea offers.
As for the safety protocols during the trial, Foote said everyone will be required to wear a mask or face shield, including court staff, jurors, witnesses and attorneys. Plexiglass barriers have been erected in the jury box and courtroom. Jurors will be socially distanced.
Potential jurors can expect to be asked about their vaccination status. The answer is not to determine a juror’s eligibility to serve, but to alert the court and parties to the “level of precautions that need to be heeded,” said Foote in the court minutes.
Additionally, prospective jurors will see COVID-19 specific questions on the questionnaire that has to be filled out on the morning of the trial. The questions will include asking if the juror is feeling ill and whether he or she has been diagnosed or exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
Since Cawthorne also faces a separate indictment for tax evasion, the jury pool will be asked about their feelings or experience with taxes, accounting and the IRS. The government is expected to call an IRS special agent to testify regarding IRS records, bank, investment and credit card records.
The government plans to inquire about protestor or patriot groups as a means of sparking communication with the jury panel to determine if there are any anti-tax beliefs or feelings not revealed during the regular questioning process.
The government intends to introduce summary charts or summary calculations at trial that are based upon “voluminous records.” Those charts and any other trial exhibits are to be submitted to the court next week.
Cawthorne and Turner are accused in their indictments of inflating the number of meals served through their UCAN program. By doing so, both received reimbursements that went to catering companies and other entities they controlled, the government alleges.
As a result, money laundering transactions were used to conceal payments on personal expenses such as private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, car repairs, restaurant meals and campaign expenses, according to the indictment.
In Cawthorne's separate indictment for filing false tax returns, the government alleges in 2013 and 2014 he withheld information from his accountant that under reported his adjusted gross income.
Cawthorne was reelected to his District 6 Caddo Commission post in October 2019 even while awaiting prosecution. He serves as chairman of the commission’s Economic Development Committee.