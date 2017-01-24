(article courtesy marshallnewsmessenger.com)
A bill to require phones in hotels and other businesses to provide direct dial access to 911 emergency dispatchers sailed through the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday and heads to the Senate, where Kari’s Law already has bipartisan support.
The House voted 408-0 in favor of the bill, which is named for Kari Hunt Dunn, who was murdered by her estranged husband in a Marshall motel room as her daughter tried to call for help, unaware she first had to dial a “9” to reach 911.
Such a law has been in effect in Texas since 2015, but the current effort would make it nationwide.
RELATED ARTICLE - Abbott signs 'Kari's Law' that mandates easier 911 access
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, introduced a federal version at least two previous times in Congress, including last year when it won House passage but stalled in the Senate.
Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who sponsored the Senate Bill last year, said Monday evening he was enthusiastic about its passage.
“Allowing callers to directly dial 911 from multi-line phone systems will save valuable time and could help prevent a tragedy,” Cornyn wrote in a statement issued after the House acted. “Today’s vote is an important first step to bringing this simple, yet critical, change to the entire nation, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to follow suit.”
From the House floor Monday, Gohmert recalled the genesis of the bill, beginning with his encounter with Dunn’s father and stunned daughter.
“Her daughter was sitting on Hank Hunt’s lap,” Gohmert told his colleagues. “She was crying, saying, ‘I did all I could. I kept dialing 911, and it wouldn’t go through.’ Hank got to investigating, and that’s what brought this to light.”
Gohmert reintroduced his bill last week when the 115th Congress convened.
He blamed its failure last year on fine-tuning in the Senate that added costs. A Senate version required technology to identify which hotel room was the origin of the call.
As passed Monday, the House bill has no public cost and, according to hotel and telecommunications industries that support it, minimal costs for them.
“When we found out that there’s really no cost — if we present this law such as it is — then the companies that produce these phones will just set the default conditions,” Gohmert said. “(Support) goes across party lines, it goes across bicameral lines. We have a bill that will save lives, and it’s agreeable across political lines.”
He also argued this was an instance where one federal rule should govern coast to coast rather than leaving each state to act.
“This is a matter of interstate commerce,” he said. “This goes across state lines constantly.”