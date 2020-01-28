SHREVEPORT, La. – U.S. Marshal Henry L. Whitehorn Sr. announced Tuesday that he is retiring after almost 10 years of federal service, effective Jan. 31.
Whitehorn began his public service in the military beginning February 1973 after he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served for four years on active duty with his last duty station at Barksdale Air Force Base from December of 1974 to February of 1977.
Whitehorn began his law enforcement career with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in St. Louis, Missouri, in February 1977 as a patrolman. In November 1978 he joined the Louisiana State Police and was assigned to Troop G in Bossier City. He rose through the ranks and served as troop commander.
From there, Whitehorn went on to serve as command inspector for Region 3 in Alexandria, where he was responsible for five of the nine troops throughout the state.
In 2004 Whitehorn was appointed by Gov. Kathleen B. Blanco as the deputy secretary for Public Safety Services and the Louisiana State Police superintendent. He retired from the Louisiana State Police in July 2007.
His career in law enforcement didn't there, however. Whitehorn was appointed Shreveport police chief in 2007 by Mayor Cedric B. Glover. During his tenure, violent crimes and property crimes were reduced to its lowest level in more than 30 years. The homicide rate dropped 54 percent and aggravated assaults were decreased 17 percent.
Whitehorn was appointed to the U.S. marshal position by President Barack Obama.
“I have been truly blessed to serve our nation in the capacity of the U.S. marshal, and I am extremely proud of the district’s accomplishments over the last nine years; there are too many to mention. But, as I have said before, it’s amazing what we can accomplish when we don’t care who gets the credit," Whitehorn said in a prepared statement.
He continued: "Today, I would like to thank all of the nameless men and women who have served are currently serve with the Louisiana State Police, the Shreveport Police Department and the United States Marshals Service, Western District of Louisiana. You are the reason why my service has been so gratifying and successful. I also thank my family and friends who have been supportive throughout my career. I am looking forward to what the future holds, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the U.S. marshal.”