SHREVEPORT, La. – The U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force, working a collateral lead from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERTF) in Atlanta, GA, arrested a man wanted in Forsyth County on child molestation charges Friday with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Rodriguez for aggravated child molestation on March 30, 2023. The SERTF began investigating and discovered that Rodriguez drove trucks and was no longer in Georgia. The U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force also began to investigate and found Rodriguez in DeSoto Parish, LA.
Rodriguez was arrested by U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. Rodriguez was booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail and will be extradited to Georgia after local court proceedings.