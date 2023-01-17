SHREVEPORT, La. -- A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last month.
It happened around 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue in Shreveport. The suspects fired multiple shots at the letter carrier's vehicle then drove away, according to information released Tuesday by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service via the Shreveport Police Department, which is assisting in the investigation.
The suspects are described as young black males between 20 and 30 years of age.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and saw "law enforcement" and reference case No. 3937032. All information is confidential.