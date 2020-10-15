SHREVEPORT, La. – Mayor Adrian Perkins has raised $1.3 million in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy but it’s far less than what the incumbent has on hand, according to quarterly finance reports filed Thursday with the Federal Elections Commission.
Cassidy has received $1,464,016 for his reelection during the third quarter of 2020, bringing his total campaign receipts to $10,673,647 with donations from each of Louisiana’s 64 parishes.
By comparison, Perkins raised $1.33 million in 70 days and pushed that to $1.8 million 15 days later.
“Our campaign has generated a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm from Louisianans since day one,” said Perkins for Louisiana Campaign Manager Hilary Barrett. “Without one red cent of corporate PAC money, our campaign is proud to have raised over $1.8 million to date, which is faster than any first time Louisiana senate democratic candidate in history.”
Perkins kicked off his first campaign television ad entitled “The Mission” last week. It features Perkins’ “humble beginnings” of being raised by a single mother in Shreveport to his service in the military then mayor of Shreveport.
Cassidy has launched four separate statewide campaign ads. Those ads have informed Louisiana voters about his work to secure real legislative solutions to help veterans, assist veterans with their benefits, make health care more accessible and cut taxes and create jobs.
“I want to thank every Louisianan who helped us reach this incredible milestone in our campaign,” said Cassidy. “Like them, I am not taking this election for granted. I am working hard to earn every vote and defend our state’s values in the Senate.”
This latest FEC report shows Cassidy’s campaign bolstered with $4,573,552.38 cash on hand. Perkins had $681,133.
Perkins and Cassidy are among the 15 candidates in the race for the Senate seat in the Nov. 3 election.