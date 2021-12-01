UAHT offers special business course to help local entrepreneurs

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana is now offering a special business course to help students learn how to develop, own, and operate a small business.
Starting this spring, the Entrepreneurial Strategy and Leadership course will be offered on both the Hope and Texarkana campuses.
The course was designed and will be taught by Adjunct Instructor George Smith.
The class will be used to help existing small businesses to grow, as well as, encourage the establishment of new businesses.
Administrators say the pandemic has many people looking for new ways to become productive members of society.
"This is one way we can be of service to the community and help launch new businesses that will bring economic growth to the region. So, we're delighted to be able to offer this service to our community," explained Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor.
Administrators say by the end of the class, students will be able to produce a viable business plan that can be used to start a business.
For more information about the course or how to register, call the UAHT Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.