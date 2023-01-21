LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences announced on Thursday they will be starting a group for six to 12 years old to help them better cope with their parents cancer diagnosis.
According to UAMS the group, CLIMB is going to start Feb. 8 at the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.
CLIMB stands for Children's Lives Include Moments of Bravery.
The group will be on Wednesday's starting Feb. 8 to March 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There is not a fee to participate but preregistration is required.
CLIMB gives the children an opportunity to do art activities and other projects to help them process their emotions.
The parents meet separately to talk about how to discuss their illness with their children.
The program CLIMB is sponsored by the Children's Treehouse Foundation.
If you would like to register contact Darby Harmon, MSW, LMSW, at (501) 603-1612.