BOSSIER CITY, La. - As the Russian/Ukraine crisis continues, and tensions rise there are changes for the men and women of Barksdale Air Force Base.
KTBS has been told from several sources that the alert level for Barksdale has been raised to 'DEFCON 3'. DEFCON stands for 'defense condition'.
That condition is ever changing depending on situations and conflicts across the world. KTBS spoke with the former 2nd Wing Commander at Barksdale about what this means.
"You'll see increased security patrols at Barksdale, probably wouldn't be a good time to have a town meeting out there right now," retired Air Force Brig. Gen. George P. Cole Jr. said. "It means that our crews are on a higher state of alert. The crews stay a little closer to the phone just in case they are required. So DEFCON 3 is an increased security and readiness position."
Cole stressed that if you don't have to be on base right now, probably better to stay away until conditions change.