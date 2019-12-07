SHREVEPORT, La. - Unattended propane cans look to be the cause of a house fire in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
The fire department says contractors were working on remodeling a home in the 400 block of Egan Street.
Firefighters were called at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to put it out.
The assistant chief on scene told KTBS the contractors were using propane cans on the roof and left the house to get some supplies from Lowes.
"They were heating up the tar to put the flashing on the roof and they left to go to Lowes to buy some materials, not know that they had heated up enought to cause the fire that started in the attic," said Assistant fire chief Mark Guastella. "So, when they came back, they notified us that they had up in the attic in this particular structure.
About 20 firefighters responded to the scene. No one was hurt.