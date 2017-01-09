Criminal charges have been filed against four Arcadia residents in connection to the Dec. 30 hospitalization of an unconscious 2-year-old child, later determined to have drugs in its system, Sheriff John Ballance said.
The state Department of Children and Family Services removed the child and two siblings from the home of one of the couples pending further investigation.
Bienville Parish sheriff’s investigators on Friday charged the child’s father, Cordairo Walker, 28, and the mother, Latoya Speech, 28, with illegal use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of minors, improper supervision of a minor, contributing to the neglect of a minor child and child desertion. Bond is set at $40,000 and $30,000, respectively.
Also arrested on charges of illegal use of a CDS in the presence of minors, improper supervision of a minor and contributing to the neglect of a minor child are Eric Richardson, 22, and DeSade Green, 29.
Walker admitted to using marijuana in the presence of his and Speech’s three minor children, as well as the three minor children of Richardson and Green, at a residence on Atkins Street earlier on the evening of Dec. 30, Ballance said.
The 2-year-old child was taken to the emergency room at University Health Hospital in Shreveport. Attending medical personnel told investigators that THC, or marijuana, was found in the child’s system. The amount was sufficient to cause the child to be in a state of unconsciousness.
On Jan. 4, deputies searched the Atkins Street residence, seizing a small amount of marijuana, mojo and drug paraphernalia.
Richardson was charged with drug possession, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor and drug paraphernalia in connection with that search. He was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail and freed after posting a $7,000 bond.
Charges of illegal use of CDS in the presence of minors, improper supervision of a minor and contributing to the neglect of a minor child were filed Friday against Green. She is held on a $30,000 bond.
New charges are pending against Richardson. He remains at large. His new bond is set at $30,000.