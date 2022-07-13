SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you find yourself with symptoms of COVID-19 the last thing you're looking to do is check to see if the at-home test is still good.
"Obviously, in the context of food you can smell it and see if it still looks good. In these tests, some chemicals that are used might go bad quicker. Some will last longer and really they just don't know how long some will last because they were just made," said Dr. Andrew Yorochko
That is where things can get tricky when it comes to knowing if the COVID-19 test is still able to do its job.
"What we know is that many of these chemicals have shelf lives where their efficacy will start to go down and that means the test will be less sensitive," said Yorochko.
With the at-home test being less sensitive that means you won't be able to detect whether you have the virus or not.
"Aspirin, nose sprays or anything else, even a prescribed pill they do have an expiration date after that, they don't know what will happen," said Yorochko.
He has worked on the front lines and as the director of The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats. He says experts are still figuring things out so that's why the dates printed as expiration dates are not set in stone.
"Six months from now some tests would be a year out of date. Would it still work? They won't know until that time is tested," said Yurochko.
He says if you have a test stashed around the house, chances are they are still good. But to be sure it is best to check with the company.
"You'll need the name of the kit, the company name, the serial and lot numbers, the date of manufacture," said Yurochko.
Bottomline is, if the box says expired it could still be good to use but check online before you swab.