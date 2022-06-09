(Louisiana Statewide) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is using the proven educational power of the award-winning animated series Molly of Denali to help underserved families across Louisiana. Working with the Louisiana Department of Education, LPB trained 44 Family Engagement Coordinators representing school districts statewide on how to conduct their very own Molly of Denali Family and Community Learning Workshops. What better way to help them understand the training than by having them take part in the workshops themselves!
Traveling to Baton Rouge, Natchitoches, and New Orleans, the LPB Education team guided the Family Engagement Coordinators through the hands-on workshop, allowing for deeper understanding of the material. Having experienced the workshop firsthand helps the coordinators better understand how to present the program to the estimated 750 Louisiana families they will eventually serve. LPB will provide each facilitator with the tools needed to conduct their own workshops across the state.
Many of the families expected to be served are facing challenges to learning, such as homelessness. Others are English language learners or immigrant families. Children who fall into these categories are often times the most underserved and in need of learning assistance.
These workshops are active, hands-on learning experiences centered on understanding informational text, which not only gives young children a jump-start on learning content knowledge and problem solving, but also engages them in reading and writing, establishing a firm foundation for literacy. Informational text is text whose primary purpose is to convey information, such as a reference book, biography, map, or chart. Two separate studies found that Molly of Denali has a significant impact on the ability of children from low-income families to use informational text.
LPB is committed to helping children across Louisiana build critical skills through educational outreach benefitting both educators and families, as well as with the research-proven impact of our award-winning PBS KIDS educational content that LPB ensures is free to all Louisiana citizens.
For more information, contact Colleen Spillane, Public Information Officer, Louisiana Public Broadcasting at (225)-767-4453 or 1-800-272-8161 ext. 4453 or by email at cspillane@lpb.org.