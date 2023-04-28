SHREVEPORT, La. -- Unemployment benefits in Louisiana could be scaled back under a new proposal -- House Bill 340 sponsored by state Rep. Troy Romero (R-Jennings).
Currently, a person without a job in Louisiana can get up to 26 weeks of unemployment. But Romero wants to change that.
The number of weeks, under his proposal, will vary from 12 to 20 weeks and depend upon the unemployment rate. For example, if the unemployment rate is 5% or less the number of weeks available to a person is 12.
"This instance, my concern was someone who's worked a very long time who would be entitled to 26 now you're going down to 12. But if you came into your unemployment account here that just means monies untouched," said state Rep. Tammy Phelps (D-Shreveport).
Here's some information for comparison: Unemployment recipients in Texas can receive up to 13 weeks of benefits; in Arkansas, 16 weeks.