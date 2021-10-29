BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 23. dropped to 2,102 from the previous weeks total of 2,804.
For a comparison, during the week ending Oct. 24, 2020, 9,943 initial claims were filed.
Louisiana's continued unemployment claims for same week decreased to 26,314 from the previous week's total of 31,305.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 128,378 for the same week last year.
