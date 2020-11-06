BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct. 31 dropped to 8,419 from the week ending Oct. 24 total of 9,943.
For a comparison, during the week ending Nov. 2, 2019, 1,762 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 11,245 from the previous week’s average of 12,505.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Oct. 31 decreased to 115,350 from the previous week's total of 128,378.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,852 for the week ending Nov. 2. The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 138,918 from the previous week’s average of 158,886.