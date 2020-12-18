BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Dec. 12 rose to 9,289 from the previous week's total of 9,114.
For a comparison, during the week ending Dec. 14, 2019, 2,227 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 10,057 from the previous week’s average of 18,639.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Dec. 12 decreased to 66,810 from the previous week's total of 75,004.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,705 for the week ending Dec. 14, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 75,004 from the previous week’s average of 81,057.