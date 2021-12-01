BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Wednesday the state's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2021 is 4.3%, a decrease of 3.2 percentage points from the October 2020 rate of 7.5%.
The rate also shows a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the September 2021 revised rate of 4.9%. The not seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate in all nine of Louisiana’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA’s) decreased over the year for the seventh consecutive month. Among the MSA’s, Lake Charles showed the largest unemployment rate decline from October 2020, dropping by 5.7 percentage points.
Since October 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 39,119 from 1,936,242 to 1,975,361 in October 2021. This is the seventh consecutive month with an over-the-year gain.
When compared to September 2021, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 24,264.
Not seasonally adjusted October 2021 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSA’s are as follows:
• Alexandria: 3.2%, down from 3.4% in September and down from 5.3% in October 2020.
• Baton Rouge: 3.7%, down from 4.2% in September and down from 6.4% in October 2020.
• Hammond: 5%, down from 6 % in September and down from 8.1% in October 2020.
• Houma: 4.5%, down from 5.8% in September and down from 6.3% in October 2020.
• Lafayette: 3.8%, down from 4.3% in September and down from 6.7% in October 2020.
• Lake Charles: 4.2%, down from 4.7% in September and down from 9.9% in October 2020.
• Monroe: 3.7%, down from 4.1% in September and down from 6.4% in October 2020.
• New Orleans: 5.1%, down from 6.2% in September and down from 9.1% in October 2020.
• Shreveport: 4.2%, down from 4.6% in September and down from 7.3% in October 2020.