MANSFIELD, La. -- The remnants of a train derailment that displaced residents in and around Keachi in late January should be completely cleaned up within the next few weeks.
Tom Robinson with Union Pacific told DeSoto police jurors Monday there is still work to do on the site. Hazardous materials that remain in some of the wrecked rail cars still need to be transferred to new tank cars.
However, Robinson said nothing that leaked the night of the derailment got past a series of berms crews built on site to contain the material. Soil and water testing has been ongoing.
"We're confident we'll be out of that town in the next few weeks," Robinson said.
The derailment on Jan. 27 caused the evacuation of about 130 residents living within a 1.5-mile radius from the railroad crossing. Sixteen cars left the tracks, with two of them leaking thousands of gallons of acid-related products.
Two days later, most residents were allowed to return home. Only those living close to the derailment site had to stay a little longer.
The rainy weather and subsequent muddy conditions slowed the cleanup, Robinson said.
Drew Tessier, Union Pacific's senior public affairs director, said the company held a town hall last week with Keachi residents to answer questions. Claims representatives also are addressing the needs of the displaced residents and impacted landowners.
Tessier was complimentary of the open line of communication with the Police Jury via Administrator Michael Norton and with Sheriff Jayson Richardson.
The claims department, Tessier said, will not leave until all affected persons are taken care of.
Robinson said they've been "knocking on doors assuring them "we will make this right. We don't want derailments to happen but when they do we will do the right thing."
Once the site is fully cleaned, trees will be growing where the derailment was, Robinson said.